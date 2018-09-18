Skip to Main Content
Great white shark tagged in Atlantic Canadian waters for first time
New

Federal fisheries officials say Heather Bowlby of the shark unit at Halifax's Bedford Institute of Oceanography tagged the shark off southwest Nova Scotia last week.

Federal fisheries officials say the tag information will assist in understanding white shark movements

The Canadian Press ·
A great white shark was tagged in the waters off southwest Nova Scotia last week. (Department of Fisheries and Oceans)

Scientists have successfully tagged a great white shark in Atlantic Canadian waters for the first time.

They say the tag information will assist in understanding white shark movements. Bowlby is expected to discuss her research with the media Tuesday in Eastern Passage, N.S.

The news comes as Ocearch, an American group, is in Nova Scotia to begin shark research, hoping to tag some mature females and track them to a birthing site.

Ocearch is best known in Nova Scotia for tagging Hilton, a celebrity great white shark who regularly reveals his location in a Twitter feed that has almost 45,000 followers.

Hilton was off Cape Breton on Saturday.

