Great white shark tagged in Atlantic Canadian waters for first time

Scientists have successfully tagged a great white shark in Atlantic Canadian waters for the first time.

Federal fisheries officials say Heather Bowlby of the shark unit at Halifax's Bedford Institute of Oceanography tagged the shark off southwest Nova Scotia last week.

They say the tag information will assist in understanding white shark movements. Bowlby is expected to discuss her research with the media Tuesday in Eastern Passage, N.S.

We tagged a white shark! Last week Heather Bowlby, a shark researcher at the Bedford Institute of Oceanography, successfully tagged a white shark off Southwest Nova Scotia. This is the first time this has been done in Atlantic Canadian waters. <a href="https://t.co/ej2mL3emtS">pic.twitter.com/ej2mL3emtS</a> —@DFO_MAR

The news comes as Ocearch, an American group, is in Nova Scotia to begin shark research, hoping to tag some mature females and track them to a birthing site.

Ocearch is best known in Nova Scotia for tagging Hilton, a celebrity great white shark who regularly reveals his location in a Twitter feed that has almost 45,000 followers.

Hilton was off Cape Breton on Saturday.

