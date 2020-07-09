Great white shark back in Nova Scotia waters

A great white shark tagged last year off the coast of Lunenburg, N.S. is once again back in Nova Scotia waters.

According to Ocearch, a U.S.-based shark research organization, Teazer, a male shark, pinged in at 4:44 a.m. today off East Ironbound Island — not too far from where he was originally tagged.

The shark is more than three metres long and weighs 651 lbs.

Teazer's appearance in Nova Scotia waters is part of a trend of more great white sharks making their way up north.

The Canadian Journal of Fisheries and Aquatic Sciences recently reported climate change, a supply of seals to eat and effective conservation in the United States are all possible explanations for the apparent increase in great whites.

But the journal also said it's possible the great whites have been coming to Nova Scotia waters for years unnoticed.

