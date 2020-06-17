N.S. man faces charges after standoff with police in Great Village

Nova Scotia RCMP took a 49-year-old man accused of seriously injuring a police officer into custody Tuesday night after a standoff in Great Village.

In a news release, RCMP said officers responded to two separate but related calls in Great Village, about 30 kilometres west of Truro, around 5:30 p.m.

One call was of threats and one of an unwanted person, the news release said. Through its Twitter account on Tuesday evening, the police force said the address was 8598 Highway 2.

Police said that after arriving on the scene, an officer was speaking to a complainant when a man started hitting the officer, "causing significant injuries to his face."

"A struggle ensued between the two, during which the officer attempted to de-escalate the situation," police said.

The officer tried to use a "conducted energy weapon," commonly known as a Taser, on the man, but police said the officer was unsuccessful.

Man tried to take officer's gun, police say

Police said the man tried but failed to take both the Taser and the officer's gun, and threatened to shoot the officer. He then barricaded himself alone inside the house, police said.

RCMP brought in a crisis negotiator and an emergency response team, which surrounded the house.

Shortly after 7 p.m., RCMP advised Great Village residents, via Twitter, to stay inside.

In its news release, RCMP said the man exited the house "a short time after" the emergency response team's arrival.

At 9:50 p.m., RCMP tweeted that the man was in custody.

Police said he was held in custody overnight and would appear in Truro provincial court on Wednesday. He faces charges of uttering threats, assaulting a police officer causing bodily harm, and obstruction.

The officer who first responded to the scene was taken to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries, and no one else was injured, police said.

