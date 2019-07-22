Family members accused of pimping several women plead not guilty

Members of a Dartmouth, N.S., family have pleaded not guilty to 23 pimping-related charges, including trafficking persons and receiving material benefit from sexual services.

Three complainants have come forward with allegations against Leslie Gray, 26, his brother Justin Gray, 26, sister Laura Gray, 28, and mother Robin Gray, 58. Leslie Gray also faces five new charges that involve a fourth person.

Their lawyers entered the not guilty pleas Monday in Halifax provincial court.

According to Crown attorney Cory Roberts, the alleged incidents happened between 2012 and earlier this year. He said all of the complainants are young women.

"Some of them were under 18 at the time of the earlier offences in 2012 but they're all late teenagers, early 20s," said Roberts.

He said the accused members of the Gray family were living together for "most of the time" when the offences allegedly occurred in Dartmouth, Halifax and Bedford.

"It's significant in terms of the amount of the accused being charged together. It may be significant as well in that they're all related and they're all a family," said Roberts.

No contact

A further member of the family — Andre Gray — is also facing multiple sex trafficking charges in unrelated matters.

Leslie and Justin Gray remain in custody, while the two women are out on bail. They have all been ordered to have no contact with each other or the complainants.

Robin and Laura Gray are both prohibited from possessing a cellphone, calling or taking phone calls from any correctional centre in Nova Scotia and possessing more than $100 cash at any time.

Each of the accused has their own lawyer. A trial has been tentatively scheduled for next March in provincial court.

