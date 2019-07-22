4 members of Dartmouth family to be sentenced for pimping-related charges

Four members of a Dartmouth, N.S., family who have pleaded guilty to pimping-related offences involving young women are scheduled to appear in Halifax provincial court Wednesday afternoon for a sentencing hearing.

Leslie Gray, 27, his brother Justin Gray, 26, and his mother Robin Gray, 59, are all in custody. Laura Gray, 28, has been out on bail.

Initially, all four members of the family pleaded not guilty to 23 pimping-related charges.

Last week, Leslie Gray pleaded guilty to four counts of trafficking four different women. Human trafficking usually involves recruiting, forcing or manipulating someone into sexual exploitation or forced labour.

Justin Gray pleaded guilty to one count of trafficking, one count of obtaining sexual services from a woman and one count of receiving financial or other material benefit coming from sexual services. Those charges involved three of women Leslie Gray admitted to trafficking.

Robin Gray has pleaded guilty to receiving financial or other material benefits knowing it came from sexual services in relation to same three women. After being charged a year ago, she was released on bail with conditions but her bail was revoked and she has been in custody for the past several months.

Laura Gray pleaded guilty to assault and possession of property obtained through crime.

The Crown has said the family members were living together at the time of the offences, which occurred in Halifax, Bedford and Dartmouth between 2012 and 2019.

In 2018, Leslie Gray was sentenced to 16 months in jail after pleading guilty in another human trafficking case where he admitted to threatening to cut his victim into pieces.

A further member of the family, Andre Gray, pleaded guilty to uttering death threats in that case and was sentenced to 112 days in jail and three years probation. He has also been convicted of forcible confinement in another case and has faced other trafficking-related charges.

MORE TOP STORIES