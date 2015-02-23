Annapolis Valley home destroyed in morning fire

A Friday morning fire destroyed a home in Granville Ferry, N.S., but residence next door was spared from damage.

Fire crews were called to the home just before 7:30 a.m and when they arrived, they found a 2½-storey Victorian structure fully engulfed in flames.

A volunteer firefighter, who happened to be driving by, spotted the Garden Street house on fire and alerted the tenant, who escaped unhurt, said a news release from the Canadian Red Cross.

Andrew Cranton, the fire chief of the Annapolis Royal Volunteer Fire Department, said the woman managed to get out safely, but the home was gutted by the blaze.

"We did not succeed in saving her home, but we saved a residence that was next door to it, approximately 12 feet away," Cranton said.

"The houses in Granville Ferry are stacked side by side, like you would find in basically a city area, so to speak, and our main priority after we knew we weren't going to be able to save her home was to make sure we ensured the safety of the neighbours."

Fire not considered suspicious

Cranton said the home was not insured and the fire isn't considered suspicious.

The Red Cross said the woman is staying with friends in the community for the time being and has been helped by disaster relief volunteers with emergency purchases such as meals and clothing.

About 60 firefighters from Annapolis Royal and several surrounding departments were tied up for several hours bringing the fire under control.

