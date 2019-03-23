Trees for annual lighting ceremonies a tall order in Halifax, Dartmouth

Wanted. Two large trees in time for this year's holiday season.

Municipal officials are looking for donations of large spruce or balsam trees for this year's tree-lighting ceremonies in Halifax and Dartmouth.

The larger of the two will be from nine to 16 metres for Grand Parade. From six to 10 metres will do nicely for Sullivans Pond.

The trees must also be on private property and accessible from the street so that it's safe for municipal crews to cut them down.

"Typically, our trees came from southern Nova Scotia [and] many factors, including invasive species and tree maturity, were impacting the trees," said Maggie-Jane Spray, a spokeswoman for the municipality.

"We weren't getting the height that we needed so to select trees that meet the ideal size we're looking for, we're just looking to diversify the areas of Nova Scotia in which we source them from."

Spray said the reason the municipality is putting out a call for donations instead of issuing a tender was based on public feedback.

In previous years, she said the municipality had been approached by people who have offered large trees for the ceremonies.

Those interested in donating a tree can submit a photo of a tree to the municipality. Submissions are welcome from anywhere in the province.

A tree is expected to be chosen by summer or fall and it will be cut down some time in November.