Blue-green algae confirmed in Grand Lake, N.S.

Toxins associated with blue-green algae have been confirmed in Grand Lake, N.S., but the province's Department of Environment is still awaiting further test results.

The results of tests for other "chemical parameters" are expected soon, the department said. In the meantime, people are still being urged to avoid drinking the water in Grand Lake, and avoid any skin contact with the water.

"We still want people to be cautious and not use the water," Julie Towers, deputy minister of the Department of Environment and Climate Change, told media outside the East Hants Aquatic Centre in Elmsdale, N.S.

The province has said they expected to get test results back on Tuesday after samples were taken from Grand Lake and nearby Fish Lake, located roughly 30 kilometres north of Halifax.

The tests look for contaminants that can be found in pesticides, toxins produced by algae, and E. coli. The samples were sent to the National Research Council for testing.

The investigation began after a person went to hospital and two dogs died last Wednesday.

An alert was issued last Thursday morning, warning all residents who take water directly from Grand Lake to stop using the water immediately.

Halifax Water and the East Hants Regional Municipality have said their water systems are not affected by the advisory.

