Grabher licence plate case heads to Nova Scotia Supreme Court

The Nova Scotia Supreme Court in Halifax will hear Lorne Grabher's case to once again use the licence plate bearing his last name on Wednesday.

His "GRABHER" personalized licence plate was revoked by the province in 2016 because of one complaint that outlined how some individuals interpret the name as misogynistic and promoting violence against women.

Prior to this, Grabher said the licence plate was in his family for 27 years. He originally bought it for a birthday gift for his father, but after his father died in the 1990s, the plate stayed in the family.

Grabher is being represented by Jay Cameron, a lawyer with the Alberta-based Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedoms, a non-profit public interest law firm.

The Alberta-based Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedoms paid for a billboard on Barrington Street in Halifax in support of Lorne Grabher's case. (Anjuli Patil/CBC)

The centre paid for a billboard on Barrington Street near the Halifax Shipyard in support of Grabher's case.

The billboard looks like Grabher's licence Nova Scotia licence plate and went up on April 18. The centre said it would be up for a total of two weeks.

"We decided to put up a billboard to raise public awareness about Mr. Grabher's case and the injustice that the government has perpetrated against him by removing his personal licence plate," the centre's president, John Carpay, told CBC News in a phone interview from Calgary.

