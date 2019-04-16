Worker charged with sex offence at Truro youth treatment facility

A youth worker was charged last fall with sexually exploiting a resident of a provincial locked-door treatment facility for children and youth in Truro, N.S.

Matthew Rhodenizer, 29, is accused of sexually touching a youth between December 2017 and October 2018, while being in a position of trust or authority. He was charged on Oct. 26.

The Wood Street Centre is a secure treatment facility for children and youth who are under the province's care and have an emotional or behavioural disorder that requires them to be confined. It is the only secure facility for youth in Nova Scotia.

Rhodenizer worked there since 2015 and pleaded not guilty at Truro provincial court in March.

Rhodenizer's release conditions

His release conditions include staying away from the Wood Street Centre and not having contact with staff or residents.

"The intention is to prevent Mr. Rhodenizer from having contact with persons who can contact a resident of that facility," Crown attorney Thomas Kayter told Truro provincial court on Jan. 14.

Rhodenizer also must not have any contact with people 16 and under, unless in the company of an adult over 21.

The Department of Community Services would not comment on the charge and said it was a personnel matter.

A preliminary inquiry has been set for Jan. 27 and 28, 2020.

