Here's where $228M in Nova Scotia stimulus spending is headed

As money prepares to flow as part of Nova Scotia's $228-million stimulus program, details of where it's headed are becoming more clear.

Premier Stephen McNeil announced the plan late last month, by far his government's largest measure in response to the effects the COVID-19 pandemic has had on the economy.

At the time, the premier said the money, which is in addition to a previously-announced $1-billion capital plan, is expected to create 1,500 direct and 520 indirect jobs during this fiscal year.

Last week, an order in council was signed approving additional appropriations worth $228.2 million for several government departments. The majority, $149.3 million, is for capital work on roads, bridges and buildings.

A spokesperson for the Transportation and Infrastructure Renewal Department said the project list is still being finalized and would be released once work is tendered or awarded.

The government has previously said projects include replacement of at least six bridges, additional paving on 100-series highways and upgrades at the Halifax provincial court, Nova Scotia Community College campuses, provincial museums and schools.

The Port Mersey Commercial Park is getting $1.5 million for upgrades.

6 waterfront properties getting upgrades

Money will also go to dyke rehabilitation projects in Hants and Colchester counties, including the Burlington marsh, Lower Onslow dyke and Shubenacadie dykeland system.

The Business Department gets $37.8 million to go toward work on six properties owned by Develop Nova Scotia, with a focus on working waterfronts and "authentic tourism destinations."

A department spokesperson said two of the projects are still being finalized and won't be announced until they're tendered. The other four projects are:

Cable Wharf revitalization ($1.3 million): An extension of an existing capital project to include repair to the Cable Wharf in Halifax and to extend its useful life.

Marine infrastructure project at Centre for Ocean Ventures and Entrepreneurship ($11.2 million): Work includes repairing the existing south marine terminal in Dartmouth, including the marginal wharf and the finger pier, and enhancing the small boat facility.

Maersk wharves and Halifax waterfront boardwalk ($6.84 million): Wharves will be recapitalized and the pilot's wharf will be repaired to extend its use. New floating docks and expanded boardwalk will be added.​​​​

Zwicker Warehouse in Lunenburg ($950,000): Renovations to the first floor will house permanent accessible marine visitation facilities, including a marina office, laundry, shower and publicly accessible washrooms. It will also support ground floor small businesses and be a point for local indoor and outdoor events.

$35.1 million for Health Department

The Health Department is receiving an additional $35.1 million for projects at the IWK Health Centre and within the Nova Scotia Health Authority. A department spokesperson said the project list is still being finalized, but would include items such as roof repairs, paving and landscaping, window replacements and lighting, mechanical and/or electrical upgrades.

"Projects are determined based on need and priority as well as the ability to get completed in this fiscal [year]," Heather Fairbairn said in an email. "The envelops are meant to be flexible such that it enables quick reaction to changing priorities or in the event of an unexpected issue that forces a redirect of funding to another project.

The other department getting additional money is Community Services. The department is getting $4.4 million for four small options homes. A department spokesperson said that work is in additional to projects announced in the spring budget.

