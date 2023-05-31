Nova Scotia government retreats on plan to fast-track wind farms in coastal bays

The Nova Scotia government is tapping the brakes on its plan to fast-track wind farms inside bays where it has sole control of development.

"We're pausing any consideration of waters within provincial jurisdiction until the framework for jointly managed offshore areas is in place," Natural Resources and Renewables Minister Tory Rushton said in a statement issued Wednesday.

Canada and Nova Scotia share jurisdiction of waters extending from shorelines outside bays to the 200 mile territorial limit.

Both levels are working together to create rules to approve and manage offshore wind farms in Nova Scotia that will produce electricity without creating greenhouse gases that cause climate change.

Public consultations are underway.

Fishing industry 'very pleased'

The decision to focus first on jointly managed waters — in essence a go-slower approach — capped several months of lobbying by fisheries groups concerned that wind farms inside bays would displace already crowded fishing grounds.

"I would say that the fishing industry is very, very pleased that the province has listened to the many, many voices both within our industry and other industries," said Ginny Boudreau, executive director of the Guysborough County Inshore Fishermen's Association.

Its members fish in Chedabucto Bay, at the entrance to the Strait of Canso. It was one of two bays the province had selected for potential development.

"There are many industries that are already using that space. It's a very high traffic area for several industries including the fishing industry and I don't really think that there is space available for the type of development that would be necessary to generate enough energy to be beneficial," said Boudreau.

The province says the ongoing consultations "will help inform our decisions for the regulatory framework for both areas."

"Our decision to focus on jointly managed waters first reflects that we are listening to the feedback through this process," Rushton said.

Seabed leases could be issued quickly

Earlier in the year the province was in more of a hurry.

Seabed leases for wind farms inside bays could be issued as early as next year, according to its offshore wind road map it issues in May.

"In waters under provincial jurisdiction, early commercial-scale offshore wind could be developed closer to shore at relatively competitive costs, establishing a foundation for future larger-scale developments in joint-managed waters," the road map states.

The provincial goal is to offer licences for five gigawatts of electricity from offshore wind by 2030, about twice the total amount of power generated by Nova Scotia today.

Twenty percent of that would come from provincial waters.

Federal-provincial offshore board

In the meantime the joint federal-provincial effort continues.

Ottawa has introduced legislation to empower a joint federal-provincial offshore board to regulate marine wind power. Nova Scotia will follow suit with mirror legislation once that passes.

A five-member panel has been created to lead consultations on how and where development should take place.

It will meet again Thursday with fishing industry representatives.

One of the representatives said he was pleased with the pause but is still opposed to ocean-based wind farms.

"Lobsters migrate into bays and shoal water when it's warm to reproduce and carry on their life cycle. The bays and inlets need just as much protection as the offshore waters,' said Dan Fleck of the Brazil Rock Lobster Association, representing lobster fishermen in southwestern Nova Scotia.

"It's bewildering that a 450-year-old fishery, that has fed people for centuries, could be risked by dumping thousands of tons of concrete and other construction materials for the sake of a technology which could be obsolete in 15 years," he said.

