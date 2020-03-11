Opposition parties split Nova Scotia byelections

CBC News is projecting the Progressive Conservatives and NDP are each getting another seat in the Nova Scotia Legislature.

Tory candidate Dave Ritcey is on track to be elected in a byelection for Truro-Bible Hill-Millbrook-Salmon River on Tuesday. Ritcey opened a big lead over the field as soon as the polls closed.

New Democrat Kendra Coombes, meanwhile, is projected to win in Cape Breton centre, besting a field that includes former Liberal MLA Dave Wilton.

Ritcey said he was thrilled with the result.

"I'm very excited. I'm looking forward to getting to work," he said in a telephone interview as he headed for a victory party at Truro's Rath Eastlink Community Centre. Ritcey said he was feeling good heading into Tuesday night based on the reaction he was getting on doorsteps.

"There was a different vibe, to be honest with you. I'm glad that the vibe swung this way."

Focused on health care

The seat was up for grabs after former New Democrat MLA Lenore Zann resigned in September to run in the federal election. She was elected as a Liberal in the riding of Cumberland-Colchester.

Ritcey's win will bump the Tory seat count at Province House to 18.

Aside from trying to trackle health-care concerns and meeting with as many people as he can to learn about their issues, Ritcey said he also wants to focus on getting support to upgrade the athletics facility in Truro.

"I think that's more of a preventative health-care system itself," he said.

NDP holds Cape Breton Centre

The win for Coombes brings a seat back to the NDP that the party held until Tammy Martin resigned last month for personal reasons.

Coombes, a Cape Breton Regional Municipality councillor, will become the fifth MLA for the party in the House. The win brings the party some much-needed resources. The NDP came out of the 2017 provincial election with seven seats, but lost Zann to federal politics and Martin and Dave Wilson to other pursuits.

Ritcey and Coombes will have plenty of time to get set up before worrying about appearing at Province House. The spring sitting wrapped up on Tuesday.

