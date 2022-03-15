N.S. budget includes layoffs at government communications agency

Tuesday's provincial budget included layoffs at the agency that provides communications services for the Nova Scotia government.

The budget for Communications Nova Scotia was cut from $8.2 million to $6.8 million, which translates to 16 jobs.

Brian Comer, the minister responsible for Communications Nova Scotia, said part of his responsibility is to examine departments for ways to streamline and find efficiencies.

In an interview at Province House, Comer said issuing layoffs is difficult.

"It's something I take very seriously," he said, adding that the government is focusing its "fiscal priorities" on health care.

Tuesday's budget included a $413-million increase in spending on health care.

The layoffs at Communications Nova Scotia include a managing director, three communications directors and four communications advisers. An additional 12 positions are being transferred out of CNS to another government department.

Comer said staff at Communications Nova Scotia "did a fantastic job" during the pandemic, helping to co-ordinate regular news conferences with premiers and Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Robert Strang, and spreading the message about vaccine programs and public health protocols.

Still, the minister said there needed to be a "reallocation of resources in order to meet our mandate as a government." Comer said he's confident the agency will continue to be able to meet its mandate.

