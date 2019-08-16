Section of Gottingen Street to be closed for 2 weeks of road work
Lane closures were considered, but extensive road work requires full shutdown
A section of Gottingen Street in north-end Halifax will be shut down around the clock for two weeks beginning on Monday, Aug. 19, at 7 p.m.
The project will affect the four-block section between Almon and Sullivan streets.
City spokesperson Brendan Elliott said officials considered trying to do the job with just lane closures, but the work needed is too extensive.
"We have to remove some tram rails that are under the pavement, put down some new gravel and pave it all over again and it just wasn't possible to keep any of it open while the work was being done," he said.
Motorists and cyclists will have to find alternate routes, but the area will be open to pedestrians.
The Gottingen Street project is expected to wrap up by 9 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 2.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.