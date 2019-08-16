Section of Gottingen Street to be closed for 2 weeks of road work

A section of Gottingen Street in north-end Halifax will be shut down around the clock for two weeks beginning on Monday, Aug. 19, at 7 p.m.

The project will affect the four-block section between Almon and Sullivan streets.

City spokesperson Brendan Elliott said officials considered trying to do the job with just lane closures, but the work needed is too extensive.

"We have to remove some tram rails that are under the pavement, put down some new gravel and pave it all over again and it just wasn't possible to keep any of it open while the work was being done," he said.

Motorists and cyclists will have to find alternate routes, but the area will be open to pedestrians.

The Gottingen Street project is expected to wrap up by 9 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 2.

