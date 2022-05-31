Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Nova Scotia

Man hospitalized after stabbing on Gottingen Street

Halifax Regional Police say a 34-year-old man was stabbed and sent to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries Tuesday morning.

Man hospitalized with serious but non-life threatening injuries, say police

CBC News ·
Gottingen Street was closed for a few hours for the investigation but has since reopened.  (Andrew Vaughan/The Canadian Press)

Halifax Regional Police say a 34-year-old man was stabbed and sent to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries Tuesday morning. 

Officers responded to a report of a stabbing on Gottingen Street between Cogswell and Cornwallis streets shortly before 3 a.m., police said in a news release. 

When they arrived, they found a man who had been stabbed. He was taken to the QEII Health Sciences Centre for treatment. 

Gottingen Street was closed for a few hours for the investigation but has since reopened. 

Police said they don't believe the stabbing was random and there is no risk to public safety.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
|Corrections and Clarifications

now