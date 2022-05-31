Man hospitalized after stabbing on Gottingen Street

Halifax Regional Police say a 34-year-old man was stabbed and sent to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries Tuesday morning.

Officers responded to a report of a stabbing on Gottingen Street between Cogswell and Cornwallis streets shortly before 3 a.m., police said in a news release.

When they arrived, they found a man who had been stabbed. He was taken to the QEII Health Sciences Centre for treatment.

Gottingen Street was closed for a few hours for the investigation but has since reopened.

Police said they don't believe the stabbing was random and there is no risk to public safety.

