Halifax police shut down part of Gottingen Street after shooting

Halifax Regional Police have shut down part of Gottingen Street near Cornwallis Street after a man was shot early Friday morning.

In a news release, police said officers were called to a weapons complaint at around 2:35 a.m. When officers arrived, they found a man in his 20s who had been shot. The man was taken to hospital but police say the extent of his injuries is unknown.

Police are on the scene investigating and are rerouting vehicle and pedestrian traffic.

In the release, police said there is "no immediate threat to the general public."

MORE TOP STORIES