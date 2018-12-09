Elite private school announced for Annapolis County

Plans to build an elite private boarding school with a royal connection in Annapolis County, N.S., were announced Saturday in Bridgetown, N.S.

It will be a franchise of the Gordonstoun School in Scotland. Notable alumni of the school include Prince Charles and his father, Prince Philip.

"Gordonstoun is one of the, if not the premiere, private school in the world," said John Ferguson, Annapolis County's CAO.

Prince Charles, seen in May in Athens, went to Gordonstoun. (Petros Giannakouris/Associated Press)

Historic connection

The exact location of the school, which will offer Grade 9-12, has yet to be determined, but Ferguson said it has been narrowed down to three sites between Annapolis Royal and Bridgetown. He said it is the first franchise of Gordonstoun.

Ferguson said there is a historical connection between Annapolis County and Gordonstoun. He said the land where the school is located in Scotland was owned by the Gordon clan.

Sir Robert Gordon was made a baronet for Nova Scotia in 1625, four years after Nova Scotia received its charter — a charter that's on display in Annapolis Royal in Fort Anne, Ferguson said.

"[Gordon] received 16,000 acres of shore land in Nova Scotia. So it's a historical connection on the property and that was one of the interesting pieces that came together," he said.

The school is expected to open in 2020, starting with Grade 9 students. It will be built in phases to eventually accommodate 600 students, most expected to come from Asia, Europe and North America, Ferguson said.

He said funding for the school is coming primarily from European investors.

Economic boost

Ferguson said the school will give the local area a boost economically.

"Gordonstoun's model is to buy local, to deal with the local meat market, the local produce area and to try to supply as much of the needs of Gordonstoun from the local community," he said.

There could be some benefits from tourism, Ferguson said. He said many families with students at international schools will rent or buy homes in the area or stay for extended periods of time.

No one from Gordonstoun was at the announcement, but Ferguson said school officials have been in Nova Scotia.

CBC News contacted school officials via email and phone on Saturday, but they could not immediately be reached for comment.