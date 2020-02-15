Fish cakes recalled due to undeclared egg

Goraesa brand fish cakes are being recalled because they may contain egg, which is not declared on the label, said the Canadian Food Inspection Agency.

People who are allergic to eggs should not eat the recalled product which could cause a serious or life-threatening reaction.

The products have been sold in Ontario, Nova Scotia, Quebec, and Manitoba.

The items that may contain egg are:

Goraesa Octopus Fish Cake, 130 grams, dated 5/16/2021, UPC: 8 809265 021766

Goraesa Vegetable Fish Cake, 130 grams, dated 5/16/2021, UPC: 8 809265 021711

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency said the recalled items should be thrown out or returned to the store where purchased.

There have been no reported reactions associated with the consumption of this product.

The recall was triggered by an investigation by the Canadian Food Inspection Agency.

