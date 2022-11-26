Crews fighting fire at Goodwood scrap metal yard

Fire crews are at a scrap metal yard in Goodwood, N.S., Saturday fighting a fire.

Geoff Garber, the acting district chief with Halifax Regional Fire and Emergency, said more than 10 trucks are at the scene.

He said they received a call about the fire around 6:15 a.m. AT.

Garber said the crews are in a "defensive mode," meaning they are surrounding the fire with water to keep it from spreading.

He said there's no danger to the public.

Due to a structure fire, Prospect Rd., at the intersection of Mills Dr., in <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Goodwood?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Goodwood</a> is currently closed. Motorists are asked to avoid the area. RCMP officers are working on a detour. <a href="https://t.co/B1lVsDQ0X7">pic.twitter.com/B1lVsDQ0X7</a> —@RCMPNS

"There's not many houses around here, so we're not currently worried about any exposures to houses," said Garber. "If people just stay away from the area, then there'd be no issue with anyone getting any kind of smoke exposures from this."

The section of Prospect Road where it intersects with Mills Drive has been shut down because of the fire, the RCMP said in a tweet.

