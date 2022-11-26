Content
Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Nova Scotia·New

Crews fighting fire at Goodwood scrap metal yard

Fire crews are at a scrap metal yard in Goodwood, N.S., Saturday fighting a fire.

Halifax fire official says there's no risk to public

CBC News ·

Fire crews are at a scrap metal yard in Goodwood, N.S., Saturday fighting a fire.

Geoff Garber, the acting district chief with Halifax Regional Fire and Emergency, said more than 10 trucks are at the scene.

He said they received a call about the fire around 6:15 a.m. AT.

Garber said the crews are in a "defensive mode," meaning they are surrounding the fire with water to keep it from spreading.

He said there's no danger to the public.

"There's not many houses around here, so we're not currently worried about any exposures to houses," said Garber. "If people just stay away from the area, then there'd be no issue with anyone getting any kind of smoke exposures from this."

The section of Prospect Road where it intersects with Mills Drive has been shut down because of the fire, the RCMP said in a tweet.

MORE TOP STORIES

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Corrections and clarifications|Submit a news tip|

Add some “good” to your morning and evening.

A variety of newsletters you'll love, delivered straight to you.

Sign up now

now