It's a mystery. Who paid $3,200 for Welcome to Dartmouth sign?

An online auction for a piece of Dartmouth history has come to an end, starting a new mystery: who bought the Welcome to Dartmouth sign?

The sign has already been removed from the Alderney Gate pedway. More than 100 people placed bids to buy it from the city. (Halifax Regional Municipality)

After two weeks of online bidding, the sign sold for $3,200.

In its former life, the piece of Dartmouth memorabilia hung over the pedway at Alderney Landing for 28 years. The old light greets people on one side, and has a cartoon drawing directing people to the ferry on the other.

But while the pedway was being renovated, Halifax Regional Municipality decided to replace the sign. A bigger replacement was installed in a more prominent location.

The online auction drew more than 100 bids before it sold Friday morning.

The city says the money will be donated to to the Feeding Others of Dartmouth Society, which is often referred to as Margaret's House.

