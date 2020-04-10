Keeping up with Good Friday traditions amid a global pandemic

Eating fish and chips is a long-standing Good Friday tradition, but it's looking a little different this year in the time of physical distancing amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Willman's Fish and Chips in Halifax has been bringing in holiday crowds for almost 75 years, but this year only three customers are allowed in the store at a time. The food is take out only, with a limited menu: just fish and chips.

"I hope they understand what we're doing," said Lucien Nehme, who took over the north end Halifax restaurant more than 15 years ago. "How hard it is to serve in these circumstances."

Instead of his regular staff of 12, the only people cooking and serving at Willman's this year are Nehme and his wife, who is a teacher. He said this is a way to minimize germs coming in and out of the space, and keep workers and customers safe.

He usually picks up 400 pounds of fish in anticipation of Good Friday, but this year he bought half that amount.

Lucien Nehme took over Willman's Fish and Chips in 2004. Every Good Friday is a boon for the business, but this year the restaurant is making some changes to accommodate public health orders. (Robert Guertin/CBC)

To make the day as straightforward as possible, Nehme implemented a first-come, first-served rule — no calling ahead to order.

"I don't know how much I'm expecting people, but the phone has been ringing all the time," he said as he prepared to open.

"I hope I can serve everybody."

In another part of the city's north end, Souls Harbour Rescue Mission opened its doors to give out hot takeaway meals.

The non-profit organization usually takes the holiday off.

"We made the decision to stay open today, to make sure that people did still have access to a hot, nutritious lunch," said Cherry Laxton, the organization's chief operating officer.

Normally meals would be served indoors, restaurant-style, but the organization's protocols have changed to reflect public health orders.

Cherry Laxton is the chief operating officer for Souls Harbour Rescue Mission in Halifax, Bridgewater, and Truro. (Robert Guertin/CBC)

It's having an impact on the mental health of the people who come to Soul's Harbour, Laxton said, because many of them are already very isolated.

"They don't have a lot of family, they're very alone, so a lot of them come here for the social aspect of just gathering with their community, not just for the meals," she said.

"A lot of them are definitely missing that. Even just coming to the door, they really want the hug, they want the fist bumps...but we have to maintain that distance."

The Soul's Harbour Easter feast that happens Monday will also be take out only, but the bags will have a few Easter-themed treats and gifts.

MORE TOP STORIES