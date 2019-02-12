Lingan Golf Club to keep logo with Indigenous imagery, but plans compromise

The Lingan Golf Club in Sydney is standing pat, at least for the most part.

The club has decided not to change its logo, which depicts an Indigenous person wearing a headdress superimposed over a map of Cape Breton.

The century-old logo was called into question back in February when Bryson Syliboy, a Mi'kmaw man living in Port Hawkesbury, tweeted his disapproval to more than 2,700 followers.

The club's board, a volunteer group made up of 12 members, met in May and discussed the matter.

Hey <a href="https://twitter.com/LinganGolf?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@LinganGolf</a> what was the verdict of your meeting about your racist logo? You never invited me to it to talk about how harmful these images are and how inaccurate it is. <br><br>Guess you’ve made up you mind. I just checked your website and it’s still up. <a href="https://t.co/Tvo061SqJt">pic.twitter.com/Tvo061SqJt</a> —@BSilipay

Moe Brygidyr, the club's president, said the board decided against changing the logo, but a few things will change.

"What we have decided to do was not to display the logo as prominently as we have in the past," he said. "For example, our next year's clothing supply will not have the logo on it."

The club currently uses the logo on the course, on stationery, clothing and signage.

Logo will still be on stationery

Brygidyr said that the logo will remain on the club's stationery and "less prominent" places around the course.

Bryson Syliboy wants Lingan Golf Club to remove native imagery from its logo. (Bryson Syliboy)

"We have members on our course, that belong to our course, who are Indigenous," he said. "And we are cognizant of the fact that the logo is there and what it depicts. But for us, it depicts that symbol of leadership and historical significance."

He said they are not ignoring the complaint that was launched and hopes that this will serve as a compromise.

"We are quite proud of the logo," he said. "The logo itself is not a caricature but rather a very nice, I think, depiction of the logo."

Syliboy, who is from Sipekne'katik First Nation, said Lingan's decision to keep the logo is not in the spirit of reconciliation.

"It's an inaccurate depiction of an Indigenous person here in Miꞌkmaꞌki ... It's a caricature of what the stereotypical Indigenous person looks like," he said.

"I'm very disappointed in Lingan for sticking with the racist logo. I think that it's time for change. And they should be in the forefront of that change, and they should address the Indigenous people here in Nova Scotia."

So fed up with companies using native mascots. <a href="https://twitter.com/LinganGolf?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@LinganGolf</a> you need to change your logo and respect indigenous peoples. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/notyourmascot?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#notyourmascot</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NativeTwitter?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NativeTwitter</a><br><br>I urge you all to contact them and tell them that this is unacceptable. <a href="https://t.co/aYhHytjY3v">pic.twitter.com/aYhHytjY3v</a> —@BSilipay

Syliboy said he will continue to pressure the club about the logo.

"It's kind of like the bare minimum. They're doing the bare minimum, unfortunately."

MORE TOP STORIES