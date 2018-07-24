Goldfish Xtreme Cheddar crackers recalled due to salmonella

Campbell Company of Canada is recalling a series of cheddar-flavoured Goldfish crackers due to a risk of salmonella.

The Pepperidge Farm brand Goldfish Flavour Blasted Xtreme Cheddar Crackers that may have been contaminated were distributed nation-wide.

The recalled crackers come in bags of 69 grams and 180 grams with UPC numbers 0 14100 08406 8 and 0 14100 23245 2.

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency says this recall was triggered by a recall in another country and there have been no reported illnesses.

People are asked to throw out or return the recalled products, but call a doctor if you have become sick from eating the crackers.

Food with salmonella contamination may not look or smell spoiled, but can still cause fever, headache, vomiting, nausea, abdominal cramps, diarrhea and even long-term complications such as severe arthritis.

For young children, pregnant women, elderly persons and people with weakened immune systems, there is also a risk of contracting serious and sometimes deadly infections from salmonella.