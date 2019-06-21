Goldendoodle makes friends with baby deer

What started out as a normal morning walk turned into a magical playdate between a dog and a deer on Thursday.

Amy Baker was walking her goldendoodle, Vern, along a private road in West Jeddore, N.S.

At one point, her dog bolted up a hill and around a corner.

"We always see a deer all the time ... down there because there's not many houses and there's not much traffic," she said.

"And sometimes my dog will see a deer and he'll chase after it in the woods for a little bit and then he just runs right back."

When he didn't immediately come back, she went to find him.

"I kind of picked up my pace a little bit and walked closer, and as I got closer I was like, 'No way,'" she said. "I could see the little white tail and it was lower than a regular deer."

The two animals played together for about 45 minutes. (Amy Baker)

While deer are a common sight along the road, but this was the first time she'd seen a baby deer in the area.

Mama deer was close by, watching the scene unfold from the woods, said Baker. The adult deer seemed unhappy, so she decided to take Vern and go.

But she said the baby deer didn't want to cut the playdate short.

"We started walking away, and then the little fawn followed us. And so I stopped again, and the little fawn was nudging my dog with his head, like headbutting him and jumping up on him … because he wanted to play," she said.

"They just kind of romped around, probably for like 45 minutes to be honest."

Baker says she and her dog went to leave, but the fawn didn't want to cut the playdate short. (Amy Baker)

The adult deer kept a close eye on the two, but she never came out of the woods. Eventually, Baker took Vern and left.

She said she wasn't concerned about either of the animals getting hurt.

"[Vern's] pretty gentle, and I wasn't really, obviously, concerned that the fawn was going to hurt the dog," she said.

"They were clearly both into it. ... [Vern] would stop and lay down right low and then the fawn would come up to him and start nudging him with his head, and going up on his two back hooves and putting his two front hooves on my dog.

"It was so cute."

