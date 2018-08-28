Halifax airport on the hook for tenants' wastewater, UARB rules

Nova Scotia regulators have ruled that the Halifax Stanfield International Airport is responsible for the wastewater produced by tenants on its property.

The decision comes after glycol, used to de-ice aircraft, flowed into the nearby municipal water treatment system.

The finding, released Monday, was welcomed by the Halifax Regional Water Commission. It has been grappling with the issue for almost three years.

"Our angle was we want to make sure anything that is being discharged from property owned by the Halifax International Airport Authority [HIAA] and its customers that's making its way into our Aerotech wastewater treatment facility isn't damaging that facility," said Halifax Water spokesperson James Campbell.

Glycol used to de-ice planes

In the winter of 2015-2016, Halifax Water detected high levels of glycol entering and disrupting its wastewater treatment facility at the airport.

At least some of it was being discharged by Inland Technologies, an airport tenant that recycles glycol.

In 2017, the water commission threatened to stop accepting wastewater from the company, which later prompted a complaint from the airport authority. It claimed enforcement and compliance of wastewater quality was Halifax Water's responsibility.

Airport actually responsible for discharge

On Monday, the Nova Scotia Utility and Review Board dismissed the complaint on grounds the airport, not Halifax Water, was responsible for ensuring discharges from airport property into the Aerotech system are compliant with the water commission's wastewater standards.

"The Board concluded that Halifax Water is not required to undertake the compliance and enforcement activities contemplated by the Airport Authority in its complaint. The complaint is therefore dismissed," the decision stated.

James Campbell is a spokesperson for Halifax Water. (CBC)

Campbell said the case goes beyond Inland Technologies.

"We will expect any customers that are on [airport authority] land will discharge only the proper materials that they can discharge into our system, so that is the responsibility of [the airport], which was our assertion all the way along," he said.

The water commission told the board it would require "significant modifications" to the airport wastewater system to enable it to directly monitor the effluent discharged by tenants like Inland Technologies, which is located on airport property away from the main terminal building.

Infrastructure may need to change

Halifax Water estimated that it would cost $207,500 for the airport authority to make the necessary infrastructure changes that would enable regulatory enforcement.

The Halifax airport declined comment, saying it is studying the decision and its budget implications.

"We received the decision of the UARB today and are reviewing it to understand the impact," said spokesperson Theresa Rath Spicer.

Read more articles at CBC Nova Scotia