N.S. and Ottawa agree to initial compensation for Glen Assoun

The federal and Nova Scotia governments are making an initial payment to Glen Assoun, a man who spent 17 years in prison after being wrongfully convicted of murder.

Nova Scotia Justice Minister Mark Furey told reporters Thursday the payment would be made to Assoun through his lawyers by the end of the week.

The amount, which is not being disclosed, is split evenly by the two levels of government.

Furey said talks continue on broader compensation and other issues, such as a formal apology or inquiry.

The payment, which is not an admission of liability, said Furey, is to reflect the financial circumstances of Assoun. His lawyers have said he's living on the support of others.

Assoun was exonerated earlier this year in the 1995 murder of Brenda Way in Dartmouth, N.S.

During a review of the case, federal officials discovered that Halifax police had overlooked leads that pointed to another suspect and RCMP had destroyed files that could have led to Assoun being freed sooner.

Nova Scotia Justice Minister Mark Furey answers questions about compensation for Glen Assoun. (Craig Paisley/CBC)

