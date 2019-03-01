The federal Justice Department is recommending a new trial for a Nova Scotia man convicted of killing his girlfriend in 1995.

Glen Assoun was convicted of second-degree murder in the death of Brenda LeAnne Way.

The conviction came with an automatic life sentence. Justice Suzanne Hood ordered that Assoun must serve 18½ years before he could begin applying for parole.

Assoun has always maintained his innocence.

The Nova Scotia Court of Appeal rejected Assoun's appeal and the Supreme Court of Canada refused to hear his case. That's when Assoun turned to the Society in Defence of the Wrongfully Convicted, now known as Innocence Canada.

The team of Toronto-based lawyers agreed to take on Assoun's case and started lobbying the federal justice minister to take another look.

The whole process has been long and complicated.

Hearing scheduled for today

Waye's body was discovered on Albro Lake Road in Dartmouth on Nov. 12, 1995. She had been stabbed multiple times and her throat was cut.

Assoun's trial started in the spring of 1999 and concluded the following September after he fired his lawyer, opting to represent himself.

His appeal was heard in January 2006. When Innocence Canada started lobbying, the Conservatives were in power and Peter MacKay was the federal justice minister.

In November 2014, Assoun was granted bail while federal bureaucrats reviewed his case. He had been in prison for 16 years at that point.

At that time, Assoun was ordered to live in British Columbia. But his bail was modified in 2017 to allow him to return to Nova Scotia, as long as he stayed away from certain places and people who might be involved in a new trial, should one be ordered.

The federal conviction review is complete and the case is returning to Nova Scotia Supreme Court for resolution.

A media release from the Department of Justice states: "For an application for ministerial review to succeed, the Minister of Justice must be satisfied that there is a reasonable basis to conclude that a miscarriage of justice likely occurred, and therefore a new trial or appeal is required.

"The Minister does not decide on guilt or innocence, but must consider all relevant information, including whether the application is supported by new matters of significance not previously considered by the courts."

