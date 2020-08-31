Community council gives OK to glamping business near Peggys Cove

A new glamping business near Peggys Cove has been approved by the Halifax and West Community Council, and could be open by next spring.

David Cahill owns 19 hectares in McGraths Cove. Over the next five years, he wants to develop up to 15 sites by building wooden platforms that would house canvas tents.

"It's a beautiful area, there's a lot of trails and places to explore, and obviously Peggys Cove is just down the road, so it might be a good stop-off point for people to visit," he said.

Glamping is a form of camping that involves facilities more luxurious than traditional campsites.

Cahill's property includes frontage on Eastern Lake. He would like to eventually offer canoeing, rock climbing, and possibly zip lining if it doesn't interfere with the tranquillity of the area.

A public meeting was held in September 2019 where concerns were raised about traffic and the impact on the environment. But no one spoke at a virtual public hearing held last Wednesday, which is when council approved the proposal.

Area councillor backs project

Steve Adams, the councillor for the area, is in favour of the proposal.

"This is fantastic, this is unique, " he said. "I know there was quite a discussion at our public information meeting, but … I like what I see."

Cahill said the whole point of his business is to allow people to enjoy a Nova Scotia wilderness area, so he plans to minimize his environmental footprint, including carefully designing the wooden tent platforms and setting up a waste management system that involves recycling and composting.

