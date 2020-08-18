Federal, N.S. governments announce $8M for Glace Bay water system

The federal and Nova Scotia governments have announced an $8-million investment for improving Glace Bay's water system.

The community will get a new water distribution main and new sanitary and stormwater mains. Thirteen roads will also be redone.

Cape Breton-Canso MP Mike Kelloway says the projects will be a boost for the community.

"These upgrades will improve the quality of water service to our people while improving poor road conditions across the community," he said Tuesday.

The announcement came as welcome news to area councillor George MacDonald, who says the current water system is outdated.

"It's the worst in the entire [Cape Breton Regional Municipality]," he said. "We would get an awful lot of complaints."

Some of the work has already begun. (George Mortimer/CBC)

MacDonald said the work will also include fixing a dangerous section of road in Reserve Mines. He said numerous potholes there have caused havoc for motorists in recent months.

"We would get four to eight calls every day," he said. "We had a lot of accidents there where as you drive through, people, including myself, would drive on the wrong side of the road trying to get through, so people were driving all over the road."

MacDonald expects that work to be completed by the end of September.

Dozens of new jobs

Glace Bay MLA Geoff MacLellan said the projects will provide economic development during the pandemic.

"The reality is that these programs and investments create opportunities for people when we really need it most," he said. "We've absolutely in a crisis economically, of course, socially and public health-wise, and certain sectors are hurting."

Tom MacNeil with the Cape Breton Island Building Trades Council said the announcement is also good news for the labour unions. He said the projects will create 54 full-time jobs for their members.

"It's really great for the trades in general," he said. "It's what our guys need."

Some of the work is already underway.

The cost is being shared equally by the provincial and federal governments.

