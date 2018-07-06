New Glace Bay children's park draws hundreds as kids look to beat the heat

A new play space has opened in Glace Bay, N.S., just in time for this summer's first truly hot week.

It features a playground with monkey bars and slides, a basketball court and most importantly this week, a splash pad.

The space is the brainchild of two dads who met at the nearby South Street ball field two years ago. Dana Milley and Kenny Tracey were watching their wives play baseball when they noticed a big empty lot behind the field.

"We saw a lot of kids here," said Milley. "The moms and dads who play ball like to take their kids here, and back then there wasn't a whole lot here for the kids to do, except basically [play on] a dirt pile.

"So, Kenny and I decided that it would be a good idea if we tried to raise some money and put some features here and try and do something here for the community."

They formed the Glace Bay Common Society, sold advertising space at the field and put a business plan together. They were able to raise $300,000 from all three levels of government and another $45,000 in the community.

Organizers fundraised $345,000 to pay for the children's park. (George Mortimer/CBC)

Milley said it's a big hit already.

"Kenny and I just turned on the splash pad here five days ago and we had at least 400 to 500 kids and families combined come through here," he said. "They're here early in the morning and they don't leave until it closes."

Eight-year-old Alexis Gallant is one of those kids. She said it's her favourite place.

'There's a lot of kids here'

"I like it because there's all [kinds of] swings and stuff and slides and there's a lot of kids here," she said.

Tracey Deering brought a group of kids to the site.

"Glace Bay really needed it, and it's great because when people are here playing ball, the kids got somewhere to go," she said. "It's nice for Glace Bay to have something like this."

A lesson for other community groups

Milley said his society is not finished yet. It's going to raise another $150,000 for a lighted walking track, signage and a parking lot, and next year it may create an outdoor hockey rink.

Milley said other community groups can learn from their experience.

"I don't think people realize how much goes into volunteering and what that can accomplish. It just takes a few good friends and commitment to go out there and get it done," he said.