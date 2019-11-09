In Glace Bay, Santa Claus is coming to town

The annual Christmas Parade in Glace Bay, N.S., is back on, but it will be held during the daytime.

The Glace Bay Volunteer Fire Department, organizers of the parade, announced earlier this week that the parade was cancelled. But it is back on because the department was able to find enough volunteers to help.

"I feel like I got the world off my shoulders right now," said Glace Bay Fire Chief John Chant.

The parade will be held Nov. 30 at 2 p.m. and it will follow the same route as last year.

Chant said the parade marks the beginning of the Christmas season in the Cape Breton community.

He said volunteers who stepped in included members of the Glace Bay Minor Hockey Association, the Table Head Development Society and others from the community.

Chief faced some heat

He said the department faced some heat when it originally made the decision to cancel the parade. He said people called for his resignation.

"There was people shouting … rude comments [like] I was a child-hater," he said. "It was very difficult for me in the community on Wednesday."

CBRM council voted in October to cancel nighttime parades, a decision that's been panned by many residents.

The ban on nighttime parade was made after incidents at local parades over the past two years and the death of a child at a nighttime Christmas parade in Yarmouth, N.S., last year.

Chant said the Glace Bay parade began as a daytime parade. When it moved to nighttime, he said there were more floats.

