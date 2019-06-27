Construction begins on new police station in Glace Bay

The sod has been turned for construction of a new East Division police station in Glace Bay, N.S.

The $2.5-million building is going up on the site of the former post office on Main Street near the downtown core.

Funding for the project is being provided by the Cape Breton Regional Municipality.

Police the in East Division are currently located in a 1960s former Devco office building several blocks away.

Police Chief Peter McIsaac said it's the first of its kind for the Cape Breton Regional Police — a building constructed specifically for them.

"It's a building that we've required for a long time to support our folks in going about their daily business, and getting the job done in being operational police officers," he said.

Peter McIsaac is the chief of the Cape Breton Regional Police Service. (George Mortimer/CBC)

"That building's going to be state of the art to meet all their needs for a 21st-century police building, flow and function and operation, and that all translates back into service for community," McIsaac said.

Downtown merchants such as Jim Houston, co-owner of Talo Cafébar on Commercial Street, are happy with the decision to build nearby.

"Well, the buzz is it's a major development project, so there's going to be lots of commercial activity, so that's going to be good for everybody," he said. "And then once it's built, we have that visible nearby police presence that's good for everybody too."

The new police station is expected to open by the spring of next year.

