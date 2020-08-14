Glace Bay man, 51, suffers head injuries in attack in his home

A Glace Bay man has been airlifted to hospital in Halifax with head injuries after he was assaulted in his home on Monday night.

A news release from Cape Breton Regional Police said officers responded at 11:30 p.m. to a report that a man had entered a home on Brookland Street and assaulted a 51-year-old male. The man then ran off, police say.

The victim sustained head injuries and was taken to Cape Breton Regional Hospital before being airlifted to Halifax.

A woman who also lived in the home was not injured.

Police say the incident is under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call 902-563-5151.

