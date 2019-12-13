Glace Bay man charged in 4-month-old baby's death

A Glace Bay, N.S., man faces charges in the death of a four-month-old boy.

Cape Breton Regional Police were called to a house on Cottage Street on Oct. 9, where paramedics were attending to an infant in distress. The child was taken to hospital and was later pronounced dead.

Jason Wayne Comer, 43, is charged with criminal negligence causing death and failing to provide the necessities of life.

It's unclear what the relationship is between the accused and the child.

Comer will return to Sydney provincial court on Jan. 29, 2020.

The case was investigated by officers with the major crime and forensics units, and the medical examiner's office.

