'Miracle from heaven': Glace Bay man elated that son has found kidney match

A Glace Bay, N.S., man said he "cried his eyes out" when his son called from a hospital bed in Vancouver to say he'd found a kidney donor.

Stephen Gillis, 38, was diagnosed a year ago with a rare form of kidney disease after years of living with Crohn's disease, an inflammatory bowel ailment.

He was put on the list for a transplant, but told it could be years before a suitable match was found.

The peewee hockey team he coaches put together a video, appealing for a donor.

Stephen Gillis Sr. of Glace Bay called news of a kidney donor for his son, a 'miracle from heaven.' (Gary Mansfield/CBC)

The video went viral. Last week, an old friend of Gillis's came forward to say he'd done the testing and is a match.

Gillis was in the hospital, where he had undergone colon surgery.

He called his father in Glace Bay, Stephen Wayne Gillis, to deliver the good news.

"My heart is just filled with joy for him," said the father. "The gentleman that is giving his kidney to my son, I really appreciate it, and I think it's a miracle from heaven."

Meanwhile, Stephen Gillis shared the good news, and his reaction to it, via Twitter.

It’s <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/greenshirtday?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#greenshirtday</a>, so I wanted to share the amazing moment of me finding out that my dear old friend, Michael Teigen, will be donating his kidney to me. I HAVE A DONOR GUYS!!!!! I have so much gratitude for Michael, my hero. Be a hero for others & sign up to be an organ donor. <a href="https://t.co/oomxObs7k5">pic.twitter.com/oomxObs7k5</a> —@stephengillis

Gillis grew up in Cape Breton and moved to Vancouver after high school.

He developed Crohn's disease when he was 25. Last year, he began suffering severe hand and muscle cramps.

Doctors diagnosed him with Berger's disease (IgA nephropathy) and told him he would need a kidney transplant.

In March, he was admitted to hospital for a couple of weeks, and Gillis's father said the family "almost lost" him.

"It felt rotten. There was nothing I could do."

Now the family is looking to the future.

Stephen Gillis enrolled his peewee team in the Chevrolet Good Deeds Cup to teach them to contribute to their communities. (Stephen Gillis)

Gillis's father said he's grateful to the donor and to all the people who offered their support to help his son find a kidney.

"He loves Vancouver, he loves his job, he loves his kids that he coaches in hockey," he said, adding his son is also now helping raise awareness with the Kidney Foundation. "This is why people rally around him. Because he's a giver, not a taker."

