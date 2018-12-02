Glace Bay man, 41, dies in single-vehicle crash

A 41-year-old man from Glace Bay died Friday night after a single-vehicle crash on Horne's Road in Mira Gut.

Cape Breton Regional Police have not released the man's name. The crash happened at about 10:18 p.m.

A boy, 16, who was also in the vehicle was treated in hospital but is expected to survive.

Police have not released any information about the cause of the crash. They are investigating what happened.