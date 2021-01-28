Glace Bay man who was assaulted in his home dies 9 days after attack

A 51-year-old Glace Bay, N.S., man who was assaulted in his home on Jan. 18 died in hospital Wednesday.

Cape Breton Regional Police said an assailant entered David Sheppard's home on Brookland Street and assaulted him. The man then ran off.

Sheppard was taken to the Cape Breton Regional Hospital for treatment, but was later airlifted to Halifax.

Police are calling the matter an isolated incident.

The cause of death has not been determined yet. Investigators are awaiting autopsy results.

Anyone with information is asked to call 902-563-5151 or contact Crime Stoppers.

