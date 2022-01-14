Glace Bay man arrested after failing to self-isolate — twice

A 38-year-old man from Glace Bay, N.S., is spending the weekend in jail after failing to self-isolate — twice — and causing a disturbance, according to Cape Breton regional police.

In a release, police say the man was arrested Thursday outside a home in Glace Bay, where he appeared intoxicated and was found banging on a door.

Police say he was known to be breaking the Health Protection Act because he had already received a ticket for failing to isolate the previous day.

Police say that was when he was causing a disturbance in Sydney at a business that subsequently had to shut down for cleaning.

Police say the man also caused damage at the regional hospital on Wednesday after being taken there in distress.

He is now in custody and is expected to appear in court on Monday to face three charges of mischief and three of causing a disturbance.

The man is also facing more than $11,000 in fines for twice failing to self-isolate.

