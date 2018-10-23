Glace Bay teen recognized for helping injured man

Jessica Burchell couldn't believe it when she heard a man was in distress on the sidewalk and no one would stop to help him.

The 17-year-old was working at the Medical Hall Pharmasave in Glace Bay this summer when a passerby came into the store and alerted her to the man's plight.

Burchell sprang into action and called 911. Then she waited with the man until paramedics arrived.

The teen said she was worried because the man had a gash on his head and seemed unresponsive.

'Everything's going to be OK'

"He was like making eye contact with me and it was like breaking my heart, because I was like, 'Oh, I feel so bad.' I felt like at the same time I was like, 'Everything's going to be OK,'" she told CBC Radio's Mainstreet Cape Breton.

The man, a customer at the pharmacy, had apparently passed out from the heat.

Burchell was also upset that no one stopped to help.

"When I found out that he was there for a little bit and that no one really acknowledged that he was laying on the ground, I guess people don't really notice stuff like that," she said.

Lack of help heartbreaking

"It's kind of like heartbreaking to know that people aren't really that helpful and stuff, and are scared to walk over, like that man coming into the store and just telling me that. He didn't even want to go over to see if he was OK."

Burchell and former co-worker Bridget Ward, who also helped, recently received community impact awards from the province for their efforts.

But Burchell said she didn't render assistance to get an award and she would do the same again.

"I do encourage people to help other people out and to be a better person, because even if it goes unnoticed, it's still helpful," she said.