44 hospital beds closed at Glace Bay Hospital since last May are set to reopen

Forty-four beds that have been vacant for more than half a year at the Glace Bay Hospital will be back in service as soon as next week as some family doctors have agreed to resume inpatient care.

Last May, some family doctors withdrew their services over a pay dispute with the province.

Doctors signed a new agreement with the province in November.

The Nova Scotia Health Authority said it will also assign a hospitalist, a doctor who only looks after hospital patients, to Glace Bay.

Dr. Margaret Fraser, a doctor in Sydney and head of the Cape Breton Medical Staff Association, said the news comes as a relief.

She said the closure of the Glace Bay beds has contributed to overcrowding at the Cape Breton Regional Hospital in Sydney.

Fraser said the overcrowding has led to the cancellation of some elective surgeries because there aren't beds available for patients to use for recovery after surgery.

Dr. Margaret Fraser is the head of the Cape Breton Medical Staff Association. (Gary Mansfield/CBC)

"We really have been in an urgent situation in the last few months and it will be good to have those rooms open again," she said.

However, Fraser said the reopening of the beds in Glace Bay will not relieve all the pressures on the emergency room in Sydney.

She said ongoing closures at several community emergency departments, including New Waterford, North Sydney, Baddeck and Glace Bay, have all led to increased volumes of patients at the regional hospital.

