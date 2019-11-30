'It means the absolute world': Glace Bay students rally for injured classmate
Dance raises more than $1,300 to help family of Tristan MacMullin
The brother of a student who was injured in Glace Bay, N.S., on Wednesday said he is thankful to the students who raised money to support the family at a dance on Thursday.
Dylan MacMullin said his brother, Tristan, a 15-year-old Glace Bay High School student, was injured after getting tangled in a hammock. Tristan is in a medically induced coma at a Halifax hospital, but Dylan says he appears to be on the mend.
"As of right now, he is doing good," Dylan said. "They still have him in a coma because he has a little bit of fluid in his lungs but he's starting to come around."
Glace Bay High School had scheduled a semi-formal dance for Thursday, but cancelled it after Tristan's injury. Then some students decided to continue with the dance and make it a fundraiser.
'It means the absolute world'
Dylan, an NSCC student at the Marconi Campus in Sydney, attended the event to collect the $1,331.71 raised. He said the money will be a big help.
"It means the absolute world," he said. "As of right now, it's kind of hard to make all the payments and make sure we can get by and stuff trying to take care of Tristan.
"And the money really helps ease us and makes sure that we can keep focused on Tristan and make sure that he gets through everything."
Kelsie Macdonald, one of the students who helped organize the fundraiser, said she and others were happy to help. She said she knows Tristan from school as a talented soccer player.
"We found out that Tristan really wanted to go to the semi-formal … so we decided to throw a benefit dance and raise money to send out to him and, hopefully, help him and his family out," she said.
Dylan said he is thankful to everyone who has been so generous to his family.
"Honest to God, [Tristan] doesn't even think that he has this kind of support," he said. "And if he knew the amount of people that were there for him and that donated and said such nice things about him and praying for him, I think it would touch his heart."
