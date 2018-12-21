'One of those Christmas tragedies': Glace Bay duplex hit by fire

Five people were forced out of their homes Thursday and a family dog died when a fire broke out at a duplex in Glace Bay, N.S.

"It's one of those Christmas tragedies," said John MacPherson, deputy fire chief with the Glace Bay volunteer fire department.

No one was home when the fire broke out, but there were several pets in the dwelling on 7th Street, which sustained smoke and fire damage.

One dog was killed, but firefighters were able to revive two cats living in the unit, said MacPherson.

The couple who lived in that home were at work and their teenage daughter was at school at the time.

"It's tough any time of year, I guess, for something like this, but my family's safe, that's what really matters," said Blair Caume. He said the home was a total loss.

The cause of the fire had not yet been determined as of Friday, but MacPherson said it appeared to have started in the front room on the other side of the duplex.

"Somebody noticed the fire when the front window blew out," he said.

It's believed a young man and his mother were living in that unit.

The Canadian Red Cross said in a news release it is helping the residents with emergency purchases of winter clothing and food.

Caume said his family will spend Christmas with his sister's family..