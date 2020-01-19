Fire engulfs two-storey building in Glace Bay

Dozens of firefighters have descended upon a fire that is ripping through a building in Glace Bay, N.S.

John Chant, chief of the Glace Bay Volunteer Fire Department, said the structure on the corner of Commercial and Catherine streets is fully engulfed in flames.

"We have collapsed now the rear of the structure, and the roof is collapsed," said Chant.

Chant said the building houses four businesses and apartments on the top floor. It is roughly 18 metres by 36 metres.

The building houses four businesses and apartments. (Submitted by Krista Montelpare)

He said the fire is not under control, but no other structures are in danger.

Chant said there are six departments and roughly 50 firefighters involved in fighting the blaze, as well as two aerial fire trucks.

