Glace Bay Hospital's emergency department will be closed for July

The Glace Bay Hospital's emergency department will be closed for the month of July due to a staff shortage.

The Nova Scotia Health Authority announced the closure on Thursday, which means the emergency department will have only been open for four days in June and July.

Closures in June were due to doctors being unavailable for ER shifts. Barb O'Neill, the health authority's director of the eastern zone, said the lack of doctors is also the cause for the July closures. She said it's not yet clear whether there will be closures in August.

O'Neill said the health authority is trying to recruit doctors to fill the shifts.

"That's the biggest thing we have to do to try and limit the closures," she said. "We are increasing our staff at regional sites and other sites that patients may go to to access care."

Backup options

These kinds of closures have put significant strain on regional hospitals. Last month, the Cape Breton Regional Hospital in Sydney put out an alert about being overcapacity.

O'Neill said people in need of emergency medical attention should call 911, go to a regional health site or call 811 to speak with a registered nurse.

