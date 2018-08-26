Glace Bay man ticketed for going 156 km/hr in 80 zone

A 20-year-old man faces a steep fine for driving nearly double the speed limit on a highway near Reserve Mines, N.S., Saturday afternoon.

The man from Glace Bay was going 156 km/hr in an 80 km/hr zone, the fastest speed Const. Mike Byrne said he's witnessed on Highway 4 in his 30 years with the Cape Breton Regional Police.

Byrne said luckily there were few other cars on the road when he pulled the driver over at 4:30 p.m. The man was given a ticket for stunting, an automatic charge in Nova Scotia when someone drives 50 km/h above the speed limit.

"At that speed, if some vehicle had come out of a driveway, if an animal had run across the road, anything like that, that driver would not have been able to control that vehicle and I probably would have been doing the next part of my job that I never want to do — I would have been investigating a serious accident or fatality," Byrne said.

The driver must pay a $2,422 fine and his vehicle has been seized for at least a week.

