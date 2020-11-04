Glace Bay youths face assault charges after attack on man caught on video

Cape Breton Regional Police have arrested and charged eight high school students with assault after an attack on a 42-year-old man was caught on video last month.

Police say the youths — seven males and one female — are students of Glace Bay High. They are scheduled to appear in provincial court on Nov. 18.

The youths were released on conditions to not contact the victim or any of the other individuals who appear in the video.

The attack occurred Oct. 20 around 1 p.m. in an area between Glace Bay High and a nearby grocery store. The victim sustained minor injuries.

Police say the school liaison officer was able to identify the youths from the video.

