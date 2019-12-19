Huge jackpot expected for Glace Bay minor hockey 50/50 draw

Excitement is growing in Cape Breton as the winner's share of an annual Christmas 50/50 draw is expected to be more than $150,000, its largest amount ever.

The draw is put on by the Glace Bay Minor Hockey Association and the money raised is used to cover costs such as bus travel, officiating and equipment. It can also partially help or fully cover the cost of hockey registration.

"We know we've got a nice thing going and it provides us the opportunity to provide a defined and balanced minor hockey program for males and females and physically challenged people," said James Edwards, GBMHA's president.

"We're very proud of the support the community gives us."

The success of this year's Christmas draw means officials have had to bring in a larger drum than the one they use for a weekly 50/50 draw.

Besides the jackpot, there are other cash prizes.

'A nice smile comes to my face'

Edwards said the Christmas draw can make people's dreams come true. He said a couple who won the draw a few years needed money to buy the home of an older relative and were able to do so because of their win.

"I drive by that house sometimes and see the kids in the yard and a nice smile comes to my face," said Edwards.

Tracey Hanrahan is the office administrator for GBMHA. She said they don't typically sell many tickets to people at the office.

"Usually, they don't come in and buy them from me, they purchase them from the players, but now we're just seeing an influx of people," said Hanrahan.

She said she's very excited since she's making the call to the lucky winner this year.

Draw taking place Dec. 22

"I know that when I make that call, I change someone's life," said Hanrahan. "When I make that call and they see my number on the phone, the way they answer the phone, it's like they know."

Edwards said he's received calls from all over Canada and the United States from friends and family looking to purchase tickets, and he even heard of a person in Israel looking to purchase tickets.

The draw will take place Sunday, Dec. 22.

