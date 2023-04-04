Content
Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Nova Scotia·Updated

Girl struck by van in crosswalk on Gottingen Street in Halifax

A child was taken to hospital Wednesday evening after she was hit by a van while in a crosswalk. Police say she has serious injuries.

Police say the child was taken to hospital with serious injuries

Anjuli Patil · CBC News ·
The side of a Halifax Regional Police vehicle.
A child was taken to hospital Wednesday evening after she was hit by a van while in a crosswalk. Police say she has serious injuries. (Robert Short/CBC)

Police are turning to the public for tips after girl was hit by a van in a crosswalk on Gottingen Street in Halifax on Wednesday evening.

According to a news release, Halifax Regional Police were called to the scene at 6:47 p.m. AT. The girl "sustained serious injuries" and was taken to hospital.

Police did not provide an age for the girl, only describing her in the news release as a "female child."  The driver of the van, a 35-year-old woman, was not injured. In an email to CBC News, police said she remained at the scene. Police said it's "unknown if charges are pending."

Traffic on Gottingen Street was closed for several hours on Wednesday night, but has since reopened. Police are no longer there.

Witnesses and anyone with information about what happened can share that with Halifax Regional Police directly at 902-490-5020.  Anonymous tips can be sent to Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-8477.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Corrections and clarifications|Submit a news tip|

Add some “good” to your morning and evening.

A variety of newsletters you'll love, delivered straight to you.

Sign up now

now