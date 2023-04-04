Girl struck by van in crosswalk on Gottingen Street in Halifax

Police are turning to the public for tips after girl was hit by a van in a crosswalk on Gottingen Street in Halifax on Wednesday evening.

According to a news release, Halifax Regional Police were called to the scene at 6:47 p.m. AT. The girl "sustained serious injuries" and was taken to hospital.

Police did not provide an age for the girl, only describing her in the news release as a "female child." The driver of the van, a 35-year-old woman, was not injured. In an email to CBC News, police said she remained at the scene. Police said it's "unknown if charges are pending."

Traffic on Gottingen Street was closed for several hours on Wednesday night, but has since reopened. Police are no longer there.

Witnesses and anyone with information about what happened can share that with Halifax Regional Police directly at 902-490-5020. Anonymous tips can be sent to Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-8477.

