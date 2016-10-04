Father of 2-year-old girl in Halifax ICU says system failed her

The father of a two-year-old girl lying in an intensive care bed at a Halifax children's hospital says the system has failed her.

The girl was rushed to the IWK Health Centre by air ambulance last Friday, suffering from life-threatening injuries. RCMP are investigating the incident as a possible case of aggravated assault.

Neither the girl nor her father can be identified.

The girl has been spending weekends with her father. He said last weekend, he noticed she had bruises.

He said he filed a complaint for suspected child abuse with the province's child protection services.

"I told them I had pictures of the abuse and they never got a hold of me," he said in an interview with CBC News on Thursday.

He said six days later, his daughter was rushed to a hospital on the South Shore before being air-lifted to Halifax.

"I can't believe this is happening, I'm shocked, never saw this coming," he said.

"I don't know how anybody could hurt that little girl, she's a very affectionate child, she likes to cuddle. I don't see how anybody could have hurt her and I don't see how nobody can tell me what happened."

He has been to visit his daughter in hospital. She is unconscious and her prognosis is uncertain. In a picture the father shared, she is shown with a neck brace, splints on one arm with bandages on one leg and tubes all around her. Her condition appears to have changed little since she was admitted.

The girl's father shared an image of her in the intensive care unit. CBC has blurred the image to protect her identity since neither she nor her father can be named. (Submitted)

RCMP Cpl. Chris Marshall said Thursday that everyone is cooperating with the investigation, which is still in its early stages. There's no word on when or whether charges might be laid.

In response to the father's criticism, a spokesperson for the Nova Scotia Department of Community Services said they cannot speak to the specifics of this case.

However, in an email, the department did say that "the safety and well-being of the children, youth and families the department serves is always our primary concern."

"We want to assure you that when any referral of this type is received by the Department of Community Services, it is reviewed, assessed and considered for investigation according to the Children and Family Services Act."

